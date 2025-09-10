How to Avoid Kicking Yourself In the FIFA World Cup Ticket Frenzy

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is less than a year away, and soccer fans’ mad dash for tickets kicked off today as the first phase of ticket sales opened.

The tournament will be hosted in 16 cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The U.S. last hosted the Men’s FIFA World Cup in 1994. Sky-high demand for tickets – and sky-high prices – is inevitable, and it’s happening at a time when technology is profoundly changing the way tickets are sold, resold, distributed and managed.

University of Virginia Darden School of Business professor Pnina Feldman is an expert on how digital technology affects operations strategy, pricing and consumer engagement, including ticket markets. The Darden Report caught up with her to learn more about the economics of the 2026 World Cup ticket market, and tips for fans hoping to score seats.

What should fans expect as demand begins to outpace supply?

Based on historical patterns in major sporting events, fans should expect several key dynamics as World Cup ticket demand intensifies:

Price escalation is likely – even with face-value restrictions, secondary market prices typically surge 300-500% above retail for premium matches. The 2026 tournament’s expanded format will increase total inventory, but demand for marquee matchups will likely still far exceed supply, which will lead to price increases.

It is likely that geographic clustering effects will emerge, with tickets for matches in major metropolitan areas (New York, Los Angeles) commanding higher premiums than venues in smaller/less popular cities. In addition to the teams that are playing, location will become a determining factor affecting prices, too, as supply across venues is relatively fixed, but demand in large and touristic markets is higher.

FIFA is trying to curb scalping by requiring fans to apply for tickets and tying them to individual names. How effective are these kinds of measures in limiting reselling? What loopholes might still exist?

FIFA’s name-verification system and technology that enables reselling represents a significant evolution in anti-scalping technology, but effectiveness depends on implementation details. Our research shows that we should not expect to see speculators in efficient markets because speculators won’t be able to profit from it. The easier it becomes to enable reselling in a way that makes it seamless for customers to exchange tickets, the less likely it is for speculators to profit from scalping.

Of course, markets are not completely efficient, and loopholes still remain. While the technology is promising, even strict ID-based systems can see resales outside official channels and even tech-based solutions can’t always fully stop scalping. For example, in 2023, Ticketmaster unsuccessfully tried verified fan presales and name-based digital tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but bots managed to overwhelm the site and the secondary market exploded.