How to Avoid Kicking Yourself In the FIFA World Cup Ticket Frenzy
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is less than a year away, and soccer fans’ mad dash for tickets kicked off today as the first phase of ticket sales opened.
The tournament will be hosted in 16 cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The U.S. last hosted the Men’s FIFA World Cup in 1994. Sky-high demand for tickets – and sky-high prices – is inevitable, and it’s happening at a time when technology is profoundly changing the way tickets are sold, resold, distributed and managed.
University of Virginia Darden School of Business professor Pnina Feldman is an expert on how digital technology affects operations strategy, pricing and consumer engagement, including ticket markets. The Darden Report caught up with her to learn more about the economics of the 2026 World Cup ticket market, and tips for fans hoping to score seats.
What should fans expect as demand begins to outpace supply?
Based on historical patterns in major sporting events, fans should expect several key dynamics as World Cup ticket demand intensifies:
Price escalation is likely – even with face-value restrictions, secondary market prices typically surge 300-500% above retail for premium matches. The 2026 tournament’s expanded format will increase total inventory, but demand for marquee matchups will likely still far exceed supply, which will lead to price increases.
It is likely that geographic clustering effects will emerge, with tickets for matches in major metropolitan areas (New York, Los Angeles) commanding higher premiums than venues in smaller/less popular cities. In addition to the teams that are playing, location will become a determining factor affecting prices, too, as supply across venues is relatively fixed, but demand in large and touristic markets is higher.
FIFA is trying to curb scalping by requiring fans to apply for tickets and tying them to individual names. How effective are these kinds of measures in limiting reselling? What loopholes might still exist?
FIFA’s name-verification system and technology that enables reselling represents a significant evolution in anti-scalping technology, but effectiveness depends on implementation details. Our research shows that we should not expect to see speculators in efficient markets because speculators won’t be able to profit from it. The easier it becomes to enable reselling in a way that makes it seamless for customers to exchange tickets, the less likely it is for speculators to profit from scalping.
Of course, markets are not completely efficient, and loopholes still remain. While the technology is promising, even strict ID-based systems can see resales outside official channels and even tech-based solutions can’t always fully stop scalping. For example, in 2023, Ticketmaster unsuccessfully tried verified fan presales and name-based digital tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but bots managed to overwhelm the site and the secondary market exploded.
Identity verification is only as strong as enforcement at venue entry and the time gap between purchase and event makes enforcement challenging.
More importantly, though, the shift to electronic tickets enables what we call “authorized reselling,” where FIFA maintains control over all secondary transactions. Our research shows that the real solution isn’t preventing reselling but controlling it. When sellers can offer easy reselling for customers and control it by collecting transaction fees that limit the number of tickets in the market (as FIFA does), unauthorized scalping becomes unprofitable for speculators.
FIFA offers an official resale platform where you can list your tickets for other fans to purchase. What are the ethical and economic implications of these kinds of tightly restricted resale systems?
FIFA’s official resale platform represents a fundamental shift toward what my research identifies as “authorized reselling.” This creates several important dynamics:
- Economic implications: Our research demonstrates that authorized reselling, where sellers control and profit from resale transactions through technology and transaction fees, is optimal for sellers. FIFA’s approach allows them to capture value from secondary transactions while eliminating the destructive competition that uncontrolled reselling typically creates. The transaction fees they collect essentially allow them to control the number of transactions and to sell capacity at multiple price points rather than a single spot price, effectively charging different prices from customers who buy a ticket and use it compared to customers who buy a ticket and resell it.
- Optimal fee structure: The best approach would be demand-dependent transaction fees that vary by match popularity. If that’s too complex operationally, percentage-based fees significantly outperform fixed fees in capturing value across different demand scenarios.
- Capacity implications: This controlled reselling model should actually incentivize FIFA to make more tickets available initially, since they can now profit from subsequent transfers rather than losing that value to scalpers.
- Technology enables control: The key insight from our work is that electronic ticketing technology enables sellers to regulate reselling in ways that paper tickets could not. FIFA can now track every transaction, verify identities, and collect fees – transforming reselling from a threat into a revenue opportunity.
- Consumer welfare trade-offs: While authorized reselling improves market efficiency and reduces fraud risks compared to black markets, it does optimize for seller revenue rather than consumer surplus. Fans benefit from transaction security and legitimacy, but pay for that through FIFA’s ability to capture more value.
Do regulations around resale actually work, or do they push activity to less transparent platforms?
No – our research shows that when markets are efficient, speculators have no profitable role to play. Electronic ticketing enables what paper tickets never could – lower hassle costs for consumers, complete transaction control, identity verification and fee collection on every transaction. This doesn’t push activity underground; it makes unauthorized activity economically unprofitable and not viable.
For fans worried about getting priced out, what lessons can they learn from other Ticketmaster frenzies about when and how to buy?
Based on patterns from other high-demand events and the economics of authorized reselling, here’s some practical advice:
- Be flexible on matches: Knockout rounds will be hardest to access, but less-hyped group matches often trade below peak prices later.
- Have backup preferences: Flexibility on dates/locations dramatically improves odds.
- Apply early and widely: UEFA Euro 2020’s lottery system showed that fans who registered in multiple waves had far better odds.
- Monitor official channels first: FIFA’s controlled resale platform will likely offer better protection than third-party sites.
- Expect dynamic pricing: Even official resales may carry significant premiums for popular matches, and FIFA’s optimal strategy suggests fees will vary by demand.
- Verify everything: If deals seem too good to be true on unofficial platforms, they probably are.
