UVA Darden Expands Access With More Than 100 New MBA Scholarships

Record number of scholarships created during historic campaign; School takes multi-pronged approach to affordability and opportunity.

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business announced a major expansion of scholarship support across its MBA programs, following the successful close of its Powered by Purpose campaign, which generated $632 million in total impact.

The campaign led to the creation of more than 100 new scholarships — bringing the School’s total number of scholarships to the highest in its history — and advancing the School’s commitment to increase access to its top-ranked business education.

A significant number of Darden MBA students now receive a scholarship, and total scholarship resources at Darden have increased 33 percent compared to the previous year.

“Scholarships are key to ensuring that a Darden education is within reach for exceptional students,” said Darden Dean Scott Beardsley. “We are focused on attracting high-potential individuals who will lead with purpose, and on reducing financial barriers to help them pursue that journey.”

A Streamlined and Inclusive Approach

To offer maximum flexibility to students, Darden delivers three formats of its MBA:

All applicants are evaluated through a highly competitive need-blind admissions process that considers excellence through many dimensions including their track record of leadership, academic performance, professional experience and potential for impact.

All students admitted to Darden based on their exceptional performance and success in the Darden admissions process are considered for Darden Excellence Scholarships, awarded based on individual merit, and covering up to the full cost of tuition and fees. No additional application is required for many awards.

Darden also offers:

Competitive scholarships covering up to full tuition that require a supplemental application or interview process, including:

Jefferson Fellowships UVA’s premier graduate fellowship for Full-Time MBA students, awarded through the Jefferson Scholars Foundation

UVA’s premier graduate fellowship for Full-Time MBA students, awarded through the Jefferson Scholars Foundation Oculus Fellowships Full-Time MBA fellowships that recognize outstanding academic ability, impact on business in society and leadership potential

Full-Time MBA fellowships that recognize outstanding academic ability, impact on business in society and leadership potential Batten Media Fellowships Designed for professionals working in the media

Designed for professionals working in the media Batten Scholars Program Supports students who demonstrate commitment to entrepreneurship, innovation and/or technology

Additional Means of Support

There are additional ways that Darden students receive financial support.

Borrowing: Private lenders offer many loan programs, including for international students, to help finance their MBA education.

Compelling Return on Investment (ROI)

Darden offers one of the most competitive ROIs in business education today, with graduates reporting record base salaries, strong placement rates, and a lower cost of attendance than many peer schools. Visit Darden’s Employment report.

Ranked among the top schools for “Value for Money” by Financial Times and Bloomberg Businessweek, Darden delivers high earnings potential and affordability. See 21 Reasons to consider Darden.

“We want the world’s most promising leaders to know: if you have the talent and the drive, there’s a place for you at Darden,” said Beardsley. “This is a school where potential meets possibility. Through an expanded portfolio of scholarships and financial aid, we’re working to ensure cost doesn’t stand in the way of opportunity.”

MBA Applications Now Open

Applications are now open for all three MBA formats:

Full-Time MBA Class of 2028

Executive MBA Class of 2028

Part-Time MBA Class of 2029

For more information on scholarships, visit:

https://www.darden.virginia.edu/mba/tuition-financial-aid/scholarships

To explore Darden’s programs, visit:

https://www.darden.virginia.edu/programs