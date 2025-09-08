UVA Darden Expands Access With More Than 100 New MBA Scholarships
By Julie Daum
Record number of scholarships created during historic campaign; School takes multi-pronged approach to affordability and opportunity.
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business announced a major expansion of scholarship support across its MBA programs, following the successful close of its Powered by Purpose campaign, which generated $632 million in total impact.
The campaign led to the creation of more than 100 new scholarships — bringing the School’s total number of scholarships to the highest in its history — and advancing the School’s commitment to increase access to its top-ranked business education.
A significant number of Darden MBA students now receive a scholarship, and total scholarship resources at Darden have increased 33 percent compared to the previous year.
“Scholarships are key to ensuring that a Darden education is within reach for exceptional students,” said Darden Dean Scott Beardsley. “We are focused on attracting high-potential individuals who will lead with purpose, and on reducing financial barriers to help them pursue that journey.”
A Streamlined and Inclusive Approach
To offer maximum flexibility to students, Darden delivers three formats of its MBA:
- Full-Time MBA in Charlottesville, Virginia
- Executive MBA in the Washington, D.C., area
- Part-Time MBA in the Washington, D.C., area
All applicants are evaluated through a highly competitive need-blind admissions process that considers excellence through many dimensions including their track record of leadership, academic performance, professional experience and potential for impact.
All students admitted to Darden based on their exceptional performance and success in the Darden admissions process are considered for Darden Excellence Scholarships, awarded based on individual merit, and covering up to the full cost of tuition and fees. No additional application is required for many awards.
Darden also offers:
Competitive scholarships covering up to full tuition that require a supplemental application or interview process, including:
- Jefferson Fellowships UVA’s premier graduate fellowship for Full-Time MBA students, awarded through the Jefferson Scholars Foundation
- Oculus Fellowships Full-Time MBA fellowships that recognize outstanding academic ability, impact on business in society and leadership potential
- Batten Media Fellowships Designed for professionals working in the media
- Batten Scholars Program Supports students who demonstrate commitment to entrepreneurship, innovation and/or technology
Additional Means of Support
There are additional ways that Darden students receive financial support.
- AccessDarden offers financial support to admitted students across all MBA formats, based on demonstrated financial need.
- Scholarships for students that are the first in their family to complete a four-year bachelor’s degree program.
- Military-affiliated students are eligible for a number of educational benefits and scholarship awards.
- Future Year Scholars Program: Darden’s deferred MBA pathway provides admitted students with scholarship consideration at the times of admission and matriculation.
- Guaranteed Global Course Support: Through the Batten Foundation Darden Worldwide Scholarship, students admitted to the Full-Time MBA format are eligible to receive funding for one of Darden’s 20-plus global courses.
- LaCross Fellows: Select students who live in Darden’s residential housing community, scheduled to open in Spring 2027, may be invited to be part of a living-learning community of exceptional leaders, in the tradition of UVA’s residential colleges.
- Second-Year Merit Awards: Generous awards for Second Year Full-Time MBA students include:
- Borrowing: Private lenders offer many loan programs, including for international students, to help finance their MBA education.
Compelling Return on Investment (ROI)
Darden offers one of the most competitive ROIs in business education today, with graduates reporting record base salaries, strong placement rates, and a lower cost of attendance than many peer schools. Visit Darden’s Employment report.
Ranked among the top schools for “Value for Money” by Financial Times and Bloomberg Businessweek, Darden delivers high earnings potential and affordability. See 21 Reasons to consider Darden.
“We want the world’s most promising leaders to know: if you have the talent and the drive, there’s a place for you at Darden,” said Beardsley. “This is a school where potential meets possibility. Through an expanded portfolio of scholarships and financial aid, we’re working to ensure cost doesn’t stand in the way of opportunity.”
MBA Applications Now Open
Applications are now open for all three MBA formats:
- Full-Time MBA Class of 2028
- Executive MBA Class of 2028
- Part-Time MBA Class of 2029
For more information on scholarships, visit:
https://www.darden.virginia.edu/mba/tuition-financial-aid/scholarships
To explore Darden’s programs, visit:
https://www.darden.virginia.edu/programs
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business prepares responsible global leaders through unparalleled transformational learning experiences. Darden’s graduate degree programs (Full-Time MBA, Part-Time MBA, Executive MBA, MSBA and Ph.D.) and Executive Education & Lifelong Learning programs offered by the Darden School Foundation set the stage for a lifetime of career advancement and impact. Darden’s top-ranked faculty, renowned for teaching excellence, inspires and shapes modern business leadership worldwide through research, thought leadership and business publishing. Darden has Grounds in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C., area and a global community that includes 20,000 alumni in 90 countries. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Press Contact
Molly Mitchell
Senior Associate Director, Editorial and Media Relations
Darden School of Business
University of Virginia
MitchellM@darden.virginia.edu