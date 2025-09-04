Darden Recognizes Outstanding Students at Annual Fall Awards Ceremony

By Caroline Mackey

Each fall, the University of Virginia Darden School of Business honors students who exemplify the school’s values of academic excellence, leadership and service in a ceremony attended by faculty, students and staff.

On Thursday morning in Flagler Court, that tradition continued as faculty and classmates celebrated this year’s award recipients.

“I want to say first, thank you to the folks behind this amazing morning who took care of all the details … They made sure that the entire village was marching together to be able to put on this incredible event,” said Professor Yael Grushka-Cockayne, senior associate dean for the residential Full-Time MBA program, as she warmly welcomed the crowd gathered on Darden Grounds in Charlottesville.

“It’s so hard to choose just several awardees when the entire community is so incredible, and so congratulations to the Class of 2026 for just being extraordinary and doing extraordinary things.”

The honors were awarded as follows:

Daniel Family Scholarship

Professor Panos Markou, presented the Daniel Family Scholarship to Usman Akbar, Alexa Bartels and Alana Wertheimer.

“Some of our most accomplished students demonstrate not only academic excellence, but also a clear commitment to making a difference in the world of business,” Markou noted. “Through the vision and generosity of the Daniel family, we are able to support these emerging leaders on their educational journey.

Robert Strauss Marketing Award

Professor Kim Whitler presented the Strauss Marketing Award to Jack Collins.

“On behalf of the marketing faculty, I’m really thrilled and honored to present this year’s Strauss Award winner,” she said. The partial tuition scholarship recognizes unique problem-solving skills and compassion for fellow students through outstanding contributions to marketing concepts.

Lee R. Johnston and Kenneth Nahigian Entrepreneurial Awards

Anna Fife, senior director of strategic initiatives for the Batten Institute, presented two entrepreneurial awards. The Lee R. Johnston Entrepreneurial Award, honoring one of Darden’s founding faculty members, went to Tillman Drew. The Kenneth Nahigian Memorial Entrepreneurial Award, recognizing entrepreneurial promise, was awarded to Andrew Schoka.

Class of 1986 Peter J. Niehaus Memorial Scholarship

Professor Grushka-Cockayne presented the Peter J. Niehaus Memorial Award to David Kerr and Juan Manuel Rozas, honoring students who blend academic achievement with a relaxed, supportive presence in the community.

McGowan Fellowship

The full-tuition McGowan Fellowship, centered on ethical leadership and societal impact, was awarded to Benjamin Gustafson.

Stamps Leadership Fellowship

Recognizing top-tier academic performance, leadership potential and exceptional character, the Stamps Leadership Fellowship was presented to Mel Phillips.

William Michael Shermet Award

The faculty awarded the William Michael Shermet Award to students who exemplified academic excellence and constructive competitive spirit during their first year. This year’s recipients are: Christoph Bischoff, Jackson Brewer, Nathan Craft, Mike Gaynor, Tara Gregory, Grace Hagerty, Michael Hardison, Nancy Jones, Carter Love, Charlie Meyer, Mel Phillips, Ketsia Saint-Armand, Tyler Tossavainen, Molly Wright and Kate Wright.

Samuel Forrest Hyde Memorial Fellowship

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of the Samuel Forrest Hyde Memorial Fellowship, Darden’s highest student honor, awarded this year to Mike Gaynor.

Introducing the award, Grushka-Cockayne shared reflections on Mike from his peers and professors, such as:

“He just goes above and beyond every single day, every single time. There is no other person who I think deserves this award more than him.”

“He is one of the people who makes Darden truly a great place. He wouldn’t hesitate to give somebody the shirt off his back, help with a case or assist with a tech emergency.”

“He’s everyone’s favorite guy … quickly became a foundational member of our section.”

Executive MBAs Honored at June Award Ceremony

The Executive MBA Class of 2026 Mid-Program Celebration and Awards took place on Friday, 6 June 2025, at Sands Family Grounds in Rosslyn, Virginia.

The C. Stewart Sheppard Distinguished Service Award was presented to Shafile Rashid, Meghan Allen, Joel Flesher and Michael Sun.

The Marian Moore Executive Leadership Award was awarded to Caroline Holt.

Part-Time MBA Students Awarded in March Ceremony

The Part-Time MBA Class of 2026 Residency II took place in March in Charlottesville. The closing dinner occurred on Thursday, 13 March at King Family Vineyards, during which the recipients of the C. Stewart Sheppard Distinguished Service Award were announced and honored. This award was presented as students concluded their academic core coursework and transitioned to electives. The following students received an award:

Stewart Sheppard Distinguished Service Award

Stuart Nystrom

Melanie Goerke

Samantha Karp