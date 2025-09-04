Amazon is cracking down on free shipping. This UVA expert explains what it means

This will also force consumers to potentially cut other streaming services to pay for Amazon Prime Video, as they may want to keep the Prime shipping service. This is a very clever defensive strategy. Moreover, consumers are so reliant on Prime that many of them will fork over the yearly subscription. Therefore, there’s a massive positive spillover benefit for Prime Video. The consumers who don’t pay for Prime, or benefit from a Prime account that isn’t at their residential address, may become more curious about Prime Video since they’re now on the hook to pay for it.

There’s also a case to be made that Amazon wants to focus on paying customers, as average revenue per user may be lower than those who pay for the service.

Q. How does this compare to what Netflix recently did?

A. In May 2023, Netflix enforced that accounts can only be shared within the household based on living at the same address. Now, based on this, Netflix saw significant subscriber growth, a 27% jump from 238 million to over 301 million by the end of 2024, primarily from users previously accessing accounts unofficially.

Amazon Prime Video has poured significant resources into original series such as “Spider-Noir,” “The Runarounds,” “Confidence Queen” and others. Remember, the advertisements that appear during these shows are designed to persuade consumers to buy.

Now imagine if every viewer had their own account: Amazon could precisely measure individual viewing habits and directly connect what audiences see on screen with what they purchase on the platform. In effect, Amazon has a closed-loop advertising ecosystem waiting to be unleashed. This would dramatically enhance its ad measurement capabilities, expand revenue streams and allow the company to capture the full entertainment experience, ads and shows together, in ways no one has achieved before.

Q. Do you see anything like this coming for consumers? Are other consumer-service corporations or businesses about to make similar moves?

A. Disney also engaged in a password-sharing crackdown. I believe Peacock and Paramount also do this. I think a lot of these firms are interested in shoring up their consumer bases, working hard to understand who watches what, and figure out how to compete against premium quality content and all of the user-generated content that is produced on TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and elsewhere.

Q. Is there a message that streaming services are sending with these moves?

A. I think streaming services are working hard to remind consumers that, just as they once had to pay for cable and satellite TV, they must do so here as well. Unlike traditional cable bundles, where hundreds of channels could absorb risk and failure, stand-alone streaming platforms are far more exposed to the volatility of the marketplace. There is less room to fail, less room to experiment. Building a model with consistent and reliable free cash flows has become paramount, as each service strives to convince investors it has cracked the streaming business.

Ironically, I believe they now need one another more than ever. A unified bundle and a standardized advertising currency could provide the stability they seek. Much like the airline industry, where carriers compete fiercely but still share the same terminals, streaming services may need to embrace collaboration to survive.

This piece was originally published on UVA Today.