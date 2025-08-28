Darden Recognized by the Oscars of Executive Education, Also Known as The Brandon Hall Awards

By Dawn Driscoll

It’s a red carpet moment! Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning (EELL) is celebrating its fifth consecutive year of being recognized by the Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Awards, which some (us) consider the Academy Awards of Human Capital Management. This year, the team is bringing home eight new awards—two gold, five silver and one bronze—for their custom client programs. This achievement brings the total to 26 awards since 2021, solidifying EELL’s reputation for excellence.

These awards are a testament to the strong partnerships Darden EELL has built with its clients. Five programs were honored this year, including new and ongoing engagements with AARP, FanDuel, Kohler Co., Money Management Institute (MMI) and PBS. The awards highlight best practices across a range of categories, including Learning and Development, Leadership Development and the Future of Work.

Honoring Darden’s Award-Winning Programs and Partnerships

EELL is thrilled to celebrate the following programs, which were awarded in collaboration with their valued client partners:

Kohler Capability Accelerator Best Custom Content – GOLD

Executive IQ by Money Management Institute Best Executive Development Program – GOLD Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Program – SILVER Best Association Professional Development Program – SILVER Best Leadership Development Program – SILVER

AARP LeadUP: Bold Leadership for AARP’s Future Best Executive Development Program – SILVER

PBS Executive Leadership Program Best Hybrid Learning Program – SILVER

FanDuel Executive Leadership Best Competencies and Skill Development – BRONZE



“This recognition underscores the real-world impact we’re achieving with our clients,” said Ashley Williams, Darden EELL CEO and CLO. “From accelerating leadership growth to boosting organizational performance and innovation, we’re committed to creating transformative learning experiences that deliver measurable results. We’re proud to partner with organizations that invest in their people to drive lasting success.”

A Shared Commitment to Excellence

Darden EELL’s success is rooted in its dynamic client partnerships, world-class faculty, and dedicated client management and operations teams. They work hand-in-hand with corporations, associations, and military and government agencies to create customized development programs that equip leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to tackle today’s biggest challenges.

Each program is designed with their clients’ unique goals in mind, delivered through a variety of formats, including in-person, live virtual and asynchronous content.

Devin Bigoness, EELL Chief Client Officer, shared, “We employ a wide range of delivery methods and custom program designs to provide our clients with impactful learning experiences that drive competitive advantage. The majority of our programs now contain blended and digital learning aspects as part of the learning journey in addition to utilizing world-class in person facilities to create dynamic and varied learning environments.”

About the University of Virginia Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning: UVA Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning (EELL) delivers award-winning, immersive learning experiences that accelerate performance and drive lasting impact for professionals and organizations. Delivered by the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation and taught by the Darden School of Business’ #1 ranked faculty (The Princeton Review, 2025), Darden Executive Education offers flexible, noncredit certificate pathways for individuals and groups at all career levels, and custom solutions for organizations. Learning is provided on Darden’s Grounds in Charlottesville, in the Washington, D.C., area, and online.