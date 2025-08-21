Navigating a Pickle(ball) with Darden Alum Diego Pacheco

By Dave Hendrick

The son of a U.S. Special Forces soldier, Diego Pacheco (MBA ’19) had a globe-spanning childhood, with stints in New Mexico, Europe, Asia, Oklahoma and Kentucky, among others. The common denominator in Pacheco’s recollection: new schools and new houses, with the latter sparking an interest that would grow into a passion.

“From a very young age, I remember driving around new neighborhoods, helping my family find our next home,” said Pacheco. His father urged him to explore commercial real estate after college, and Pacheco was accepted into the prestigious Wheel training program at real estate giant CBRE.

He spent more than four years working with companies like Kroger, Rite Aid and Banco Popular, but it was the brand in the portfolio that no one quite knew what to do with — Sky Zone Trampoline Park — that would prove to be both a resounding success and a repeatable framework for another fast-growing recreational activity a few years later.

Working with Sky Zone’s real estate lead, Pacheco helped usher in a period of rapid growth. It was exhilarating, but he knew his financial acumen was not as strong as it could be.

After graduating from Darden, he landed a coveted private equity role in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 2021, Pacheco moved to JLL Technologies’ venture capital arm. Then his former Sky Zone partner called — was Pacheco interested in pickleball?

“He said, ‘Remember all this experience we got in building Sky Zone and doing big box retail real estate? Well, what if we started an indoor pickleball franchise concept?’” Pacheco said. “He said, ‘I want you on my side, because you have all of the relationships and now you know the financial side.’” Pacheco thought often of Professor Peter Belmi’s “Paths to Power” course and the imperative to move on if not surrounded by a supportive team. Here was a team he wanted to be a part of.

Pacheco joined Ace Pickleball Club as chief growth officer and a founding team member as pickleball realized a meteoric ascent. The club opened its first location in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, in 2023, has 35 clubs open or under development, and has sold more than 150 franchise licenses across the country.

Major corporate landlords and experienced franchisees knew the Sky Zone growth story and saw the care and attention the Ace team was giving to a successful rollout, Pacheco said. He explained to major commercial real estate companies why a new Ace is more appealing than another discount clothing store. His pitch was powered by the language of finance Pacheco honed at Darden, alongside narrative building and relationship cultivation.

With Ace thriving, Pacheco recently transitioned to an adviser role and took a full-time position as senior vice president and partner with TSCG, once again helping new and established brands grow across the country.