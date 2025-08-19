UVA Darden Closes Powered by Purpose Campaign With $632 Million in Total Impact

By David Buie-Moltz

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business today announced the successful close of its Powered by Purpose campaign, with a total impact of $632 million.

The campaign galvanized support from more than 70 percent of Darden alumni and established new momentum for faculty excellence, student access and innovative learning environments.

“This campaign has been extraordinary in every sense,” says Dean Scott Beardsley. “It’s a story of generosity, vision and trust in Darden’s mission. I’m deeply grateful to our alumni, donors, volunteers, faculty, staff, students, foundation and friends — this success belongs to all of you. Powered by Purpose will shape the School’s future — and society’s future — for decades to come.”

From Bold Vision to Historic Results

Launched publicly in October 2019 — on the heels of Darden’s successful $150 million campaign concluded in 2013 — Powered by Purpose set an ambitious goal: to secure $400 million in support for the people, programs and spaces that define the Darden experience.

That initial goal, referred to as Milestone I, was surpassed in April 2023 — well ahead of schedule. A full look at those early achievements is available in the Milestone I report. This first phase delivered transformational investments in professorships, scholarships, the student experience, learning environments and key capital projects.

“The first milestone was about laying the foundation — and building belief,” says Jim Cooper (MBA ’84), Milestone I chair of the Powered by Purpose campaign. “We set a bold goal and exceeded it by focusing on what matters most: students, faculty and the long-term vitality of the School. It was inspiring to see how the Darden community rose to meet the moment.”

Building on that success, the campaign entered Milestone II — Faculty Forward — a final, focused effort to strengthen faculty excellence. This phase increased support for research and teaching, and elevated Darden’s faculty as global thought leaders. Milestone II proved especially successful, with the campaign achieving $200 million in total faculty support — the largest area of investment across both milestones.

The campaign ultimately generated $632 million in total impact — including gifts, pledges, UVA matching funds, and funds held outside Darden but designated for its exclusive benefit — resulting in a greater endowment impact than all prior campaigns combined.

Community Effort, Schoolwide Impact

“This is more than a number,” says Adair Newhall (MBA ’09), Milestone II chair of the Powered by Purpose campaign. “This is a community showing up — year after year, gift after gift — to say they believe in Darden and its future. From student scholarships to faculty investments to new gathering spaces, this campaign has touched every part of the School. It’s something we can all be proud of.”

The impact of philanthropy can be seen across every area of the School in new and existing programs and key support for capital projects, including but not limited to:

“This is a milestone to celebrate — but it’s not a finish line,” says Rob Weiler, president of the Darden School Foundation. “We have more to do, more stories to tell and more opportunities to embrace. Thanks to this campaign, we’re better positioned to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a stronger Darden.”

What Comes Next

In the fall, the School will release a full campaign report and honor roll of donors, highlighting signature gifts, stories of impact, and Darden’s strategic vision for the future.

“We have much to be proud of and much still to accomplish,” says Beardsley. “This campaign has accelerated Darden’s momentum and elevated our impact. Excellence requires resources. We look to the future with deep gratitude, renewed purpose and an unwavering commitment to what comes next.”