Record-breaking New Class Welcomed at ‘All Darden’ Event

By Molly Mitchell

New MBA and Ph.D. students gathered at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Grounds in Charlottesville on 11 August for the annual “All Darden” welcome event at The Forum Hotel.

Almost 600 students in the Full-Time MBA, Executive MBA, Part-Time MBA and Ph.D. programs gathered with faculty and staff for the kickoff event of Launch Week, a series of events and gatherings in the first week of the academic year that help Darden’s new community members connect and feel at home in their new surroundings.

Dean Scott Beardsley welcomed students by first congratulating them on the hard work that got them to this point and the exciting journey that lies ahead. “The classroom experience is absolutely exhilarating, and Darden will build your leadership capacity at a higher and faster rate, prepare you for the business world and catalyze personal growth,” he said.

He emphasized the unique experience offered by the School and the power of Darden’s community, regardless of the program or format each student participates in or whether they are headquartered on Grounds in Charlottesville or UVA Darden Sands Family Grounds in the D.C. area.

“All of you are part of the Darden community,” he said. “Part of each other’s network, and you — and we— are ‘All Darden.’ We kick off this learning week together because even as you go your separate ways into your coursework, we want you to know the power of the extended MBA community around you.”

He also outlined exciting milestones and updates at the School, including record application volume to Darden’s programs. Last year, Darden launched the LaCross Institute for Ethical Artificial Intelligence in Business, a new concentration in AI, Data Analytics and Decision Sciences, and ongoing work to enhance student experience through the construction of student housing in Charlottesville and expansion to an additional floor at UVA Darden Sands Family Grounds.