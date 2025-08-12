What MBA Students Want (to Learn)

By Molly Mitchell

It’s been 70 years since the University of Virginia Darden School of Business MBA program launched in 1955, its classrooms filled with students who came of age during World War II partaking in a single residential format and preparing to thrive in a postwar economy. Fast forward six generations, and today’s Darden MBA students have more options to earn a degree, choosing from among three formats. With 27 being the average age of Full-Time MBA students when they start the program, 28 for Part-Time MBAs and 35 for Executive MBAs, most are Millennials or in the first years of Gen Z. For them, the internet was a given, and their cohorts are shaped by rapid technological change, upheavals in communication and economic uncertainty. Today’s MBA students across formats still choose Darden for its top-ranked faculty and educational experience. According to the School’s annual end-of-year survey for Full-Time MBA students, nearly 70% of the Class of 2025 identified the case method, faculty quality or the program’s academic rigor as what they liked best about the academic program. They also still prioritize fundamental business skills, but they also seek more: the confidence to aim for meaningful work, a sharper focus on the interpersonal nature of business and the tools to deploy technologies that didn’t even exist a few years ago. Tough Conversations One notable shift in interest for students isn’t technological, but interpersonal. “There’s definitely an interest in learning around having tougher conversations,” said Professor Yael Grushka-Cockayne, vice dean and senior associate dean for the Full-Time MBA program. Grushka-Cockayne recently swapped program leadership positions with Professor Melissa Thomas-Hunt, who is now senior associate dean of professional degree programs after leading the Full-Time MBA program previously. “They want to learn how to engage in dialogues that are more meaningful and deep, and learn how to approach those dialogues with open ears and willingness to learn a different perspective.” Lively discussion in class has always been a hallmark of Darden and the case method, but some students want to push further into building trust, empathy and understanding in an increasingly polarized world.

"They want to learn how to engage in dialogues that are more meaningful and deep, and learn how to approach those dialogues with open ears and willingness to learn a different perspective." Professor Yael Grushka-Cockayne

One unique way to achieve this has been through the Darden Fight Club, a debate club shepherded by Professor Bobby Parmar, who teaches in the Strategy, Ethics and Entrepreneurship area at Darden and is the Associate Dean for Faculty Development. Full-Time MBA students approached Parmar with the idea three years ago, interested in deeper conversation and feedback than the case method could provide with a 60- to 70-student section. Around 12 students run the club every year, selecting students with different backgrounds and unique points of view to participate. Contrary to the tongue-in-cheek name of the club, the willingness to argue constructively and show care and compassion for classmates are considered table stakes to join. The students decide the topics and style of debate, while Parmar advises and offers feedback to help students understand patterns and bigger-picture discussion skills. “I think they learn a lot about how to argue effectively, how to listen carefully,” said Parmar. “They come to see the difference between debate and dialogue. What does it take to win a debate versus what does it take to really understand someone else?” The formation of this club reflects a growing portion of students who are dissatisfied with the tenor of conversation in society and want to do something different. “They really see this ability to disagree constructively as an important leadership skill,” said Parmar. The Big Picture For Lauren Pate, a member of the Executive MBA Class of 2026, the Darden experience is about the bigger picture. “I wanted to broaden my horizons,” she said. Without many quant or business nitty-gritty type classes in her educational background at Notre Dame, Pate wanted to become more well-rounded in those practical skills as a step toward a more thoughtful approach to her career.

"They come to see the difference between debate and dialogue. What does it take to win a debate versus what does it take to really understand someone else?" Professor Bobby Parmar