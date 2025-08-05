What Happens When a Darden MBA Mixes Bowling, Beverages and a Big Idea?

By Caroline Mackey

Duckpin bowling, interactive darts, cold drinks and University of Virginia sports, all under one sunny roof.

That’s the idea behind SunPins, the new boutique entertainment spot launched by George Ordway (MBA ’22) in Charlottesville’s Dairy Market.

Never heard of duckpin bowling?

It’s a smaller-scale version of traditional bowling, with shorter lanes, no finger holes and lighter balls, making easier for beginners and more social by design.

It looks nothing like your average bowling alley. And that’s the point.

“We wanted to flip the script on the traditional experience,” said Ordway. “No black lights, no dark corners just a bright, social space where people want to spend time.”

Guests walk into an airy, sun-soaked venue with roll-up garage doors, natural wood accents and a beer garden-style patio. You can bowl a few frames, try your hand at interactive darts, catch a UVA game on the big screen or just hang out with a local cider.

Idea Sparked by TopGolf

The idea for Sun Pins first took shape during a trip to Topgolf. Ordway, a longtime golfer, noticed something surprising.

“Ninety percent of the people there weren’t golfers. They were there to socialize over an activity, eat, drink and have fun in the fresh air,” he said. “It was proof that if the activity is appealing, it can serve as the backdrop for group connection.”

“Bowling is something everyone can do — it’s nostalgic and approachable,” he said. “We wanted to create a place that brought that together with the outdoor, community vibe of a beer garden.”

A Darden-Driven Mindset

Ordway didn’t come to Darden knowing he’d start a business like this. But he did arrive with curiosity and found the support to explore it.

At Darden, he dove into entrepreneurship and acquisition-focused classes, talked with professors and alumni, and seriously considered buying a small business.

But what stuck was the excitement of building something from the ground up.