What Happens When a Darden MBA Mixes Bowling, Beverages and a Big Idea?
By Caroline Mackey
Duckpin bowling, interactive darts, cold drinks and University of Virginia sports, all under one sunny roof.
That’s the idea behind SunPins, the new boutique entertainment spot launched by George Ordway (MBA ’22) in Charlottesville’s Dairy Market.
Never heard of duckpin bowling?
It’s a smaller-scale version of traditional bowling, with shorter lanes, no finger holes and lighter balls, making easier for beginners and more social by design.
It looks nothing like your average bowling alley. And that’s the point.
“We wanted to flip the script on the traditional experience,” said Ordway. “No black lights, no dark corners just a bright, social space where people want to spend time.”
Guests walk into an airy, sun-soaked venue with roll-up garage doors, natural wood accents and a beer garden-style patio. You can bowl a few frames, try your hand at interactive darts, catch a UVA game on the big screen or just hang out with a local cider.
Idea Sparked by TopGolf
The idea for Sun Pins first took shape during a trip to Topgolf. Ordway, a longtime golfer, noticed something surprising.
“Ninety percent of the people there weren’t golfers. They were there to socialize over an activity, eat, drink and have fun in the fresh air,” he said. “It was proof that if the activity is appealing, it can serve as the backdrop for group connection.”
“Bowling is something everyone can do — it’s nostalgic and approachable,” he said. “We wanted to create a place that brought that together with the outdoor, community vibe of a beer garden.”
A Darden-Driven Mindset
Ordway didn’t come to Darden knowing he’d start a business like this. But he did arrive with curiosity and found the support to explore it.
At Darden, he dove into entrepreneurship and acquisition-focused classes, talked with professors and alumni, and seriously considered buying a small business.
But what stuck was the excitement of building something from the ground up.
The case method, in particular, gave him the practical mindset he leans on every day as a founder.
“You’re constantly making decisions with incomplete information. There’s never a perfect answer. That’s real life,” he said. “Darden trains you to think on your feet and to trust that you’ll figure it out.”
A Home for Community, Not Just Bowling
Finding the right space wasn’t easy. Bowling lanes require a specific layout and a lot of square footage, and Ordway also wanted outdoor space, a non-negotiable part of the concept.
The Dairy Market, a food hall and retail hub housed in a restored milk processing plant, offered a rare fit: a central location, restaurant infrastructure and a community-centered vibe.
Now open, SunPins is already starting to feel like a hub. UVA sports watch parties, live music, casual meetups — Ordway wants it to be a place that brings people together.
“Our goal is simple,” he said. “We want people to walk out saying, ‘That was fun. Let’s do it again.’”
Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
To other Darden students or recent grads considering the entrepreneurship path, Ordway offers a clear message: If you’ve got the itch, go for it.
“Darden gives you such a strong foundation, the mindset, the network, the support. If you take advantage of it, you’ll be surprised by what you can do,” he said.
He’s also honest about the emotional ups and downs.
“There were definitely moments where I thought, ‘What am I doing?’ seeing all my classmates were all getting big high-paying jobs,” he said. “But if it’s something you care about, it’s worth taking the risk. Darden allows you to bet on yourself.”
What’s Next?
For now, the focus is on delivering a great experience and growing the Charlottesville community around SunPins. Ordway hopes to build something lasting and maybe even scale the concept in the future.
But he’s taking it one day at a time.
“This city has been such a meaningful place for me, especially through Darden,” he said. “We hope to create something that’s vibrant and long-lasting, something that really becomes part of the fabric of Charlottesville.”
