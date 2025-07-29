UVA Darden Launches Application for Full-Time MBA Class of 2028 With New Leadership, Academic Innovations and Expanded Access

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has opened the application for the Full-Time MBA Class of 2028, with a range of updates that reflect the School’s continued commitment to academic innovation, leadership development and broadening access to a transformational business education.

Students may apply to Darden by one of four deadlines:

Early Action: 4 September 2025

Round 1: 1 October 2025

Round 2: 7 January 2026

Round 3: 1 April 2026

Applicants can now access the full application and apply to join the Class of 2028 with enrollment beginning in August 2026. A full calendar of events online, on Grounds in Charlottesville and across the world—including webinars, coffee chats, class visits and more—is planned to support prospective students throughout the application process. This year, Darden is excited to invite prospective students to a new series of events in select cities called Let’s Do the Extraordinary that will bring Darden staff, faculty and alumni and Darden’s thought leadership on the road.

Apply here.

As part of these ways to engage with Darden, prospective students are invited to attend an Open House on Grounds this fall. These immersive events offer an excellent opportunity to connect with current students, faculty and staff. Open House weekends will take place on:

7–8 September

14–15 September

26–27 October

9–10 November

16–17 November

30 November–1 December

What’s New This Year:

New Leadership for the Full-Time MBA

As of 1 July, professor and vice dean Yael Grushka-Cockayne has assumed the role of Senior Associate Dean for the Full-Time MBA Program, bringing cross-program expertise to the residential MBA experience. Grushka-Cockayne previously led Darden’s Professional Degree Programs, where she oversaw the Executive MBA program and the MS in Business Analytics (MSBA) program, launched and led Darden’s Part-Time MBA program, re-launched the Ph.D. program and introduced new innovations across multiple formats.

Read more about her appointment as vice dean alongside Melissa Thomas-Hunt here.

New Artificial Intelligence Concentration

Darden has introduced a new MBA program concentration in artificial Intelligence, data analytics and decision sciences that will provide practical skills and experience in areas that address surging demand by employers and respond to increasing interest among students. The offering equips students with the skills to integrate emerging technologies into business strategy and operations. The concentration will leverage resources from across Darden, including the Batten Institute and the LaCross Institute for Ethical Artificial Intelligence in Business.

More English Language Testing Options

Darden now accepts the Duolingo English Test (DET) as a valid option for demonstrating English language proficiency. DET offers a lower-cost, flexible option for international applicants. It can be taken online on demand, without needing to schedule a proctored appointment.

Test Flexibility and Waiver Process

Test flexibility continues this year, giving applicants the option to submit their preferred standardized test score (GMAT, GRE, Executive Assessment, MCAT, or LSAT) or request a test waiver based on academic and professional qualifications. The waiver application evaluates factors including undergraduate coursework, advanced degree, professional certifications and work experience. Applicants are encouraged to learn more about test waivers prior to submitting a test waiver application.

Updated Application Fee Waiver Criteria

This year, Darden has updated its application fee waiver process to make the application more accessible to prospective students. Among the expanded criteria is a new engagement-based waiver: candidates who attend an event with Darden in-person will now qualify for an application fee waiver. This approach is designed to encourage more interaction with the Admissions team while helping to reduce financial barriers to applying.

Darden’s Rankings Highlight

Darden continues to be recognized among the top MBA programs in the world. Over the past year, the School earned strong rankings across several leading publications:

No. 1 Public MBA Program in the U.S. – Bloomberg Businessweek

No. 1 for Best MBA in Management – The Princeton Review

No. 1 Global Public Business School – Financial Times

No. 1 Public U.S. MBA Program for Average Starting Salary & Bonus – U.S. News & World Report

Competitive Fellowship Opportunities

Darden continues to offer merit scholarships and competitive scholarships to students with a variety of interests.

Jefferson Fellowship: Awarded by the Jefferson Scholars Foundation, this fellowship supports students who demonstrate extraordinary leadership, academic excellence and global perspective.

Oculus Fellowship: Offers a select number of full-tuition scholarships to those with outstanding academic ability, achievement and potential, as well as promise as a visionary business leader.

Batten Scholars Program: Recognizes entrepreneurial leadership and supports students with a demonstrated interest in innovation and impact in areas of technology, entrepreneurship and innovation.

These fellowships are part of Darden’s broader portfolio of merit-based scholarships that make the MBA experience more accessible and affordable for students from all backgrounds.

Apply now.