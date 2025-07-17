Q&A: Protecting AI from the Inside Out with Startup ‘Hardshell’

By Caroline Mackey

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the risks surrounding data privacy, model theft and adversarial manipulation are growing just as fast.

We caught up with Andrew Schoka (Class of 2026), a member of this summer’s i.Lab Incubator program and co-founder of Hardshell, a venture focused on data security and integrity of AI systems. Darden’s Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology hosts the i.Lab Incubator, a summer program that guides entrepreneurs from across UVA from their idea to market readiness through tailored mentorship, workshops, peer collaboration and funding.

Schoka shared how and why his experiences from the military to entrepreneurship led him to start Hardshell and help secure the future of AI.

Tell us about Hardshell. What does the venture do?

At Hardshell, we’re building the data-centric foundation of the modern AI security stack. My co-founder, Hunter, and I saw a growing need to protect the sensitive, proprietary and mission-critical data powering AI systems. Our platform helps organizations, especially in high-stakes sectors like healthcare, finance, and defense, secure AI systems against threats like data leakage, model theft and data poisoning.

Why is this work so important right now?

This year alone, organizations will spend over $450 billion on AI—but less than 0.5% of that is expected to go toward security. That’s a huge imbalance. As AI systems become more sophisticated and widely adopted, AI-focused regulation and adversarial threats to AI will continue to increase in scale and complexity. We have a narrow window to build safety and security into the foundation of AI systems. Our mission is to make that happen.

How concerned should the average person be about AI and privacy?

Privacy and innovation have always been in tension, but AI is accelerating that dynamic at an unprecedented speed. The commercial internet took decades to reach key growth milestones; AI has matched those in months. As AI tools become easier to build and more widespread, secure data becomes the most important (and vulnerable) piece of the puzzle. That makes privacy and safety absolutely essential.

What inspired you to start this venture?

Both Hunter and I spent our careers working in cybersecurity and AI for the federal government. I served in offensive cyber operations at U.S. Cyber Command and the NSA, where I saw firsthand how transformative AI can be in tackling tough national security challenges. We’ve also seen firsthand how dire the consequences can be when mission-critical AI systems are compromised. We started Hardshell to help organizations protect what matters most when deploying AI.

How has the i.Lab shaped your summer and your startup journey?

The Batten i.Lab Incubator has been incredible. From day one, the team has offered guidance, connections and encouragement. They helped us tap into a broader network of founders across Darden and UVA. The camaraderie within the cohort has been one of the most rewarding parts, seeing what others are building, sharing advice and tackling tough challenges together.

What’s been one of the most impactful lessons you’ve learned since launching Hardshell?

One moment that stuck with us came from UVA alum Evan Edwards, who visited the i.Lab early in the program. He talked about the difference between success and significance, and how focusing on the people affected by the problem you’re solving can drive everything forward. That resonated deeply with us. For Hardshell, Hunter and I are laser-focused on users in high-risk, high-regulation environments where failure isn’t an option.

How have your past experiences—military, government, or Darden—shaped your leadership style?

One of the most powerful lessons I learned from working at US Special Operations Command was the importance of prioritizing humans over hardware. Some of our best successes came when we trusted in the ability of our team of talented professionals to tackle seemingly impossible technical problems. I’ve found the exact same principle to be true in building an early-stage venture, where speed and trust are everything. You have to empower your team to move fast, take ownership, and solve hard problems by working together.

What’s been the most rewarding or surprising part of the journey so far?

The level of support from the UVA and Darden communities has been amazing. Alums, faculty, and other UVA founders have all been generous with their time, advice and introductions. The Darden Military Association has been another pillar of support as I’ve transitioned from the military to business school. And beyond Charlottesville, groups like Starburst’s National Landing Launchpad have helped us push our goals forward on a national scale.

Looking ahead, what’s next for Hardshell?

We’re gearing up to execute our first commercial contracts, building out our core team, and continuing to support our early work in the federal space. Our goal is to build the platform of record in AI security. It’s a critical moment in this industry, and we’re excited to meet it head-on.