Two Virginia Nonprofit Leaders Awarded Fellowships to The Executive Program (TEP) at Darden

By Dawn Driscoll

Taikein Cooper and Clifford Yee named as recipients of the Commonwealth Fellowships to The Executive Program

The University of Virginia Darden School Foundation is proud to announce the selection of two Virginia nonprofit executives to receive the Commonwealth Fellowships, an exclusive scholarship to The Executive Program (TEP) at the Darden School of Business, one of the nation’s premier advanced management programs for top global business leaders.

Selected for their bold visions and transformative community work, Taikein Cooper, CEO at the Richmond Ed Fund, and Clifford Yee, Executive Vice President and CFO at Northern Virginia Family Service, will join an accomplished group of global leaders for TEP this fall.

“Their commitment to service and entrepreneurial spirit exemplify the caliber of leader we seek to elevate through TEP,” said Ashley Williams, CEO and CLO, Executive Education & Lifelong Learning at Darden. “We’re thrilled to welcome them into a powerful network of leaders who are redefining what’s possible in their fields.”

Meet the 2025 Commonwealth Fellowship Recipients

Taikein Cooper, CEO of the Richmond Ed Fund, is reshaping the future of public education in Virginia. Passionate about education equity and systems change, Cooper has led Richmond Ed Fund to be a venture engine for Richmond Public Schools, driving innovation within the schools to build a model for aligning public schools with workforce needs and community engagement. A policy-driven thinker with a justice-centered approach, Cooper also co-founded Virginia Excels, championing educational opportunity for all.

“The Executive Program is the leadership accelerator I need to move from fixing broken systems to designing transformative ones. We’re building a national prototype where great schools become the catalysts for thriving communities. As the work scales, so does its complexity.” said Cooper. “TEP will challenge me to move faster, operate with greater consequence and scale what’s working in Richmond to cities across the country.”

Clifford Yee, Executive Vice President and CFO at Northern Virginia Family Service, blends cross-sector leadership with a relentless drive for social impact. At NVFS, he leads with data and vision, driving systems that support everything from housing and mental health to workforce development and early childhood education—all in service of empowering individuals and families across Virginia. Yee previously served as Managing Director of Social Impact Strategy Consulting for Raffa, PC and Senior Director of Community Affairs & Market President Network at Capital One.

“Leadership in the nonprofit sector—especially at the executive level—demands not only heart but also strategic acumen,” Yee said. “TEP offers a rare chance to elevate our thinking around change management, data-driven decision-making and the role of emerging tech—such as AI—in transforming how we deliver services, measure impact and operate more efficiently.”

Carrying Forward a Legacy of Impact

Cooper and Yee follow in the footsteps of past Fellowship recipients who are shaping communities across the Commonwealth, including:

Ravi Respeto , President and CEO, United Way of Charlottesville

, President and CEO, United Way of Charlottesville Athena Gould , Deputy Director, Virginia Humanities

, Deputy Director, Virginia Humanities Sean Lanier , Founder and Executive Director, Resolve Solutions Incorporated

, Founder and Executive Director, Resolve Solutions Incorporated Ethan Long, Ph.D., President and CEO, VIA Centers for Neurodevelopment

About The Executive Program

Led by Darden’s top-ranked faculty at the #1 public business school in the world, The Executive Program is an immersive experience that focuses on the whole leader. This flagship program is divided into two, 2-week modules hosted in Charlottesville and the Washington, D.C. area. With case-based learning, assessments, executive coaching and a strategic business challenge project, participants emerge with a comprehensive enterprise-wide perspective, strategic vision for their organization, practical and applicable insights on emerging tech and trends, and renewed focus on mental and physical wellbeing to maintain peak performance.

The 2025-2026 TEP cohort will stay at the The Forum Hotel Kimpton at Darden, which features a beautiful arboretum and botanical gardens with outdoor learning and reflection areas, as well as state-of-the-art classrooms and inviting gathering spaces.

About Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning

UVA Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning is a top-ranked, global provider of transformational learning and development. Delivered by the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation and taught by the Darden School of Business’ highly acclaimed faculty, Darden Executive Education prepares growth-minded leaders to thrive in the context of perpetual change. We offer flexible certificate pathways for individuals and groups at all career levels, and award-winning custom solutions for organizations — provided on Grounds in Charlottesville or the Washington, D.C., area., as well as online.