Nearly 60% Use AI to Shop — Here’s What That Means for Brands and Buyers

By Caroline Mackey

Consumers used to browse multiple sites when shopping online. Compare. Contemplate. Make a decision. But that’s changing rapidly.

Artificial intelligence is becoming a trusted advisor, a filter, and in many cases, the first voice they consult. Nearly 60% of consumers say they’ve used AI to help them shop.

Even more surprising?

Almost half trust AI more than a friend when it comes to choosing what to wear, according to recent consumer surveys conducted by Bloomreach on AI’s influence on consumer behavior.

At the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Professor Luca Cian has been tracking these shifts closely.

A behavioral scientist and marketing expert, Cian studies how people perceive and interact with technology in everyday life. His recent research suggests that AI is reshaping the shopping journey from the inside out.

The Darden Report caught up with Cian on what this transformation means for the future of consumer trends.

What makes these changes in consumer behavior so important?

We’re not just seeing the emergence of new tools — this is a fundamental transformation in how people make decisions. Consumers are increasingly offloading the mental burden of choice to AI, while still keeping the final say. I call this “augmented decision-making.”

That shift compresses the traditional customer journey. With nearly 77% of people saying AI helps them make faster decisions, the old marketing funnel doesn’t really apply anymore. Influence now has to happen earlier, faster, and more intuitively.

Why do you think AI tools have gained traction so quickly with shoppers?

The key is how naturally AI fits into behaviors people already have. These tools don’t force us to adopt something entirely new — they improve familiar habits. In particular, they help cut through choice overload and boost confidence in decision-making.

Combine that with the digital acceleration sparked by the pandemic, and we’ve hit a sweet spot: high value, low friction. That’s why AI is having such a big moment in retail and beyond.

The report says that 46% of consumers trust AI more than a friend for outfit advice. What does that tell us about changing perceptions of trust and objectivity?

It reveals a shift in how people define “honest” advice. Friends may soften their feedback to spare our feelings. AI doesn’t do that — it doesn’t have emotions or social motivations. People see that as a kind of objective honesty, especially when making decisions where emotional bias could interfere.

That said, this trust is contextual. People might welcome AI’s opinion on style, but they’re not ready to hand over deeply personal or emotional decisions. It’s a nuanced, situational kind of trust.

From a marketing perspective, how should brands respond to this demand for AI-driven, conversational capabilities?

Brands aren’t just trying to win over consumers anymore — they’re also trying to win over the AI systems recommending products. Our research (Longoni and Cian, Journal of Marketing Research) shows that people trust AI more for practical purchases but still prefer human input when shopping for more emotional or hedonic products.

That means marketers need to adapt. It’s not a one-size-fits-all strategy. Understanding when and why consumers turn to AI versus people is key to crafting effective messaging and experiences.

What should companies be cautious about when using AI in customer experiences?

Over-automation can backfire. People like speed and ease, but they still expect a human touch when things get complicated. There’s also a risk of creating a “black box” experience — where it’s unclear why a product was recommended or what’s happening behind the scenes.

If customers feel that AI is pushing what’s best for the company — not for them — trust disappears fast. Transparency, control, and a clear value exchange are going to be essential moving forward.

I think we’re heading toward a future where AI is like a personal shopping companion — one that learns over time and anticipates our needs. It won’t just respond to commands; it will suggest things before we even think to ask.

At the same time, AI will increasingly act as a gatekeeper for brand messages. In that world, brands won’t just be building trust with consumers — they’ll also need to earn the trust of the algorithms that decide what those consumers see.