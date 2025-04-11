From Classmates to Colleagues: How Alumni Career Services Sparked a Career-Defining Connection

By David Buie-Moltz

“I wasn’t just looking for a job — I was looking for one that would fulfill my career ambitions,” says Roberto Sada Kane (MBA ’05), reflecting on his recent career transition. After years in global business development, he sought a role in which innovation and impact converged. What he found was a connection poised to shape his future.

His journey began with a call to the Armstrong Center for Alumni Career Services (ACS) at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, a resource designed to support Darden graduates throughout their careers.

Established in 1998 through the leadership, vision and generous gifts of Beverley “Booty” W. Armstrong (MBA ’66) along with support from his classmates and other alumni, Alumni Career Services was renamed in Armstrong’s honor in 2010. With personalized coaching, networking opportunities and digital resources, ACS empowers alumni to navigate career transitions and build meaningful connections.

The Power of the Darden Network

Navigating a competitive job market is rarely a solo endeavor, and for Kane, the Darden alumni network proved invaluable. “Networking is about building relationships before you need them,” he says. “ACS helped me refine how I approached those conversations, making each connection more purposeful.”

Through one-on-one coaching and the Darden Career Connection Team — a group for alumni who are seeking new roles — Kane gained insights into emerging industries and refined his pitch. “Hearing other alumni share their experiences gave me perspective,” he notes. “And sometimes, the right conversation at the right time is all it takes.”

A Chance Connection

One such conversation led Kane to Otavio Freire (MBA ’05), CEO and co-founder of Caju.AI and a visiting executive lecturer at Darden. “We hadn’t spoken in years,” Kane recalls, “but we picked up like no time had passed.” Their exchange quickly shifted from memories of Darden to the future of artificial intelligence.

Caju.AI is a technology company that uses generative AI to help businesses better understand and improve their customer conversations. Its platform helps teams in sales, marketing and support work more efficiently — all while keeping data private, secure and compliant. The company works with clients across industries like financial services, healthcare, life sciences and enterprise technology.

“Caju.AI is focused on more than automation — we’re about enabling smarter, faster decisions while keeping humans at the center,” Freire explains. “When I heard about Roberto’s experience and approach, I knew he’d be a great fit. His passion for innovation, curiosity and ability to connect people align perfectly with what we’re building. I could see how his leadership would help us expand our reach.”

The company’s mission resonated with Kane, as did the co-founder’s vision. “What stood out to me was Otavio’s clarity of purpose — he wasn’t just talking about technology; he was talking about making a real difference,” Kane says. “When I learned what Otavio was building, I thought, ‘This is it.’ It combined my experience in business development with a company pushing the boundaries of AI.”

Within months, he stepped into the head of global business development role, tasked with expanding Caju.AI’s reach and forging strategic partnerships.

Giving Back And Paying It Forward

Kane’s success story is a testament to both his drive and the support he received from ACS. Now, he’s committed to helping others find their path. “I know what it’s like to stand at a crossroads,” he says. “If I can help someone see what’s possible and take that next step, I’m happy to do it.”

Whether mentoring fellow alumni, participating in industry panels or sharing job openings, Kane embodies the spirit of giving back. “The Darden network is only as strong as the connections we maintain,” he adds. “When we support each other, we all succeed.”

