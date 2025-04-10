UVA Darden Donors Break Records With $1.37 Million Day of Giving

By David Buie-Moltz

When donors give to the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, they’re investing in possibility — fueling scholarships, faculty excellence and the next breakthrough idea. On Day for Darden 2025, that spirit of impact was on full display as 1,570 donors came together to raise $1.37 million — the most ever raised for the Darden Annual Fund in a single day.

The outpouring of support surpassed the day’s ambitious goals and set new benchmarks for generosity and participation. This year’s results topped the 2024 giving day by more than $250,000 and added 82 more donors, while giving grew by nearly $500,000 over 2023. Since launching as a standalone event in 2022, Day for Darden has become one of the School’s most powerful drivers of philanthropic momentum — and Darden remains the leader among all UVA schools for both donor participation and dollars raised in a single-day fundraiser.

“This kind of broad-based generosity fuels everything we do at Darden,” said Brad Neathery, who leads the Darden Annual Fund as senior director of advancement. “Our donors are not just giving money — they’re making possible the scholarships, faculty research and hands-on learning that define the Darden experience. It’s incredible to see our community come together and deliver at this level.”

A series of matching gift challenges helped catalyze the day’s success, including a match from the chair of the Darden School Foundation Board of Trustees. Frank M. Sands (MBA ’94) and Julie Sands provided a match that was unlocked when the community reached the 1,500-donor milestone. Alumni reunion-year donors offered additional incentives, along with support for women’s scholarships, early-career alumni and individual class milestones.

Alumni made up 77% of all donors, with the Class of 2011 leading in participation (92 donors) and the Class of 2015 topping the giving leaderboard with $123,685 raised. Reunion classes showed up in force, including generous support of $56,000 from the 50th reunion Class of 1975.

On Grounds in Charlottesville, Full-Time MBA students celebrated the occasion under sunny skies in Flagler Court. Students signed thank-you cards for Day for Darden donors, and graduating Second Years picked up their complimentary graduation regalia — a small token made possible by alumni support through the Annual Fund. Many also made their pledges and gifts to the Second Year Class Gift initiative.

In a playful and philanthropic twist, students who contributed to the class gift were invited to spin a prize wheel with dollar amounts. Wherever the wheel landed, the Darden School Foundation pledged to donate that amount to the student club of the donor’s choice. Clubs benefiting from this creative engagement included the Latin American Student Association, First Generation and Low Income College Student Initiative, Darden Student Association, Asia Business Club at Darden, Darden Disability Alliance and several others — spanning cultural, career, and values-based groups that reflect the vibrant diversity of the student body.

Gifts to the Darden Annual Fund support everything from scholarships and faculty research to co-curricular programs and student life. Every dollar goes to work immediately, ensuring Darden can remain bold, responsive and truly transformational.

“Whether it’s your first gift or your fiftieth, giving on Day for Darden is about being part of something bigger,” said Neathery. “We’re grateful to every donor who helped raise the bar — not just for Darden, but for what’s possible through collective action.”

Day for Darden 2025 in Photos

A look at the people, moments and impact behind Darden’s biggest giving day yet.

All photos by Caroline Mackey.