Making the Leap: A Professional Dancer’s Transition to Business at UVA Darden
By Cait Anderson
Katherine Williams (Class of 2026) understands that the world of business can learn a lot from the arts, particularly acting with grace under pressure and performing at your best in challenging circumstances.
Her credentials? Williams’ 16-year career in dance, most recently performing as a Soloist with the prestigious American Ballet Theatre (ABT), speaks for itself.
Now bringing her talents to the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Williams epitomizes the power of reinvention and the value of embracing new career opportunities.
Ballet Beginnings
Originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, Williams’ childhood blended energy and adventure. Growing up with three sisters, she was introduced to dance at the age of 4 to channel her abundant energy and learn discipline – especially important to her family, as her father served in the United States Marine Corps.
Dance quickly became her passion. She found a love for tap dancing and discovered her talent with ballet. As early as age 6, Williams began building a foundation for a career in professional dance by studying at the Ballet Royale Academy where she practiced for eight hours each day after school.
“I did a lot of outside training,” she said. “I figured out what my strengths and weaknesses are, became very self-aware and got a lot of performance experience.”
Rising to the Challenges of a Dance Career
Williams’ path to Soloist at ABT – a highly sought-after role at one of the most distinguished companies in the world – was anything but easy. With a career spanning over a decade, her journey was defined by perseverance, resilience and countless hours of training. After 10 years of steadfast determination and intense practice at ABT, she reached her primary goal, earning a promotion to Soloist in 2018.
Becoming a Soloist means taking on lead roles in major productions, recognized as one of the best dancers in the company for exceptional skill, stage presence and emotional depth to captivate audiences on a global stage. Earning this title is akin to being promoted to senior executive in business, each representing the pinnacle of achievement within their respective fields.
Performing around 2,000 shows during Williams’ 16-year career inevitably led to physical setbacks. Williams learned that ballet isn’t just about strength, but also mental fortitude. Overcoming injuries and the constant pressure to perform at the highest level taught her invaluable lessons.
One such injury set Williams on her path to Darden.
After tearing her patellar tendon during a performance and undergoing a nine-month recovery, Williams found herself reflecting on her career and what might come next. “I thought to myself, wow, I’m actually not missing being on stage. What does that mean?” she explained. “It kind of got the wheels turning.”
A Second Act: Entering the Business World
Searching for advice, Williams turned to her mentor Kara Barnett, the executive director of ABT and a Harvard Business School graduate, who helped her begin her diligent research. “I looked for all the dancers I knew who had gone to MBA programs, did a lot of networking and then decided the following year, OK, I think I’m ready to retire, ready to move on,” she said.
Although taking the leap to embark on a new journey can be intimidating, the Darden community warmly welcomed Williams. The School immediately felt like home.
“Darden was just the best,” she recalled. “After I’d gotten my acceptance, I was reached out to by so many people within the Darden community. It was just overwhelming, the little welcome box, just so many beautiful personal touches, and it just felt like the right fit.”
Williams secured a summer internship with DaVita, a kidney care and dialysis company which will take her through a rigorous leadership development program. She hopes to receive a return offer to ultimately become a facility administrator leading a team of nurses and nephrologists to improve clinical operations.
While creating her path to a career in business, Williams remains passionate about the arts and aspires to stay connected to the arts community in the future. To start, she hopes to begin by joining an organization’s board.
“I think that’d be a great way to give back,” she said. “I know artists need a lot of support.”
The Final Curtain: Advice for Embracing Change
Although Williams believes she “started school at such a deficit,” she leaned on the right resources and trusted the persistence she had developed in her dance career to quickly adjust to Darden’s academic rigor.
Her advice to prospective Darden students coming from unconventional backgrounds?
“Trust yourself. Even if you think you know nothing, work ethic will carry you really, really far.”
