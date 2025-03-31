Making the Leap: A Professional Dancer’s Transition to Business at UVA Darden

By Cait Anderson

Katherine Williams (Class of 2026) understands that the world of business can learn a lot from the arts, particularly acting with grace under pressure and performing at your best in challenging circumstances.

Her credentials? Williams’ 16-year career in dance, most recently performing as a Soloist with the prestigious American Ballet Theatre (ABT), speaks for itself.

Now bringing her talents to the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Williams epitomizes the power of reinvention and the value of embracing new career opportunities.

Ballet Beginnings

Originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, Williams’ childhood blended energy and adventure. Growing up with three sisters, she was introduced to dance at the age of 4 to channel her abundant energy and learn discipline – especially important to her family, as her father served in the United States Marine Corps.

Dance quickly became her passion. She found a love for tap dancing and discovered her talent with ballet. As early as age 6, Williams began building a foundation for a career in professional dance by studying at the Ballet Royale Academy where she practiced for eight hours each day after school.

“I did a lot of outside training,” she said. “I figured out what my strengths and weaknesses are, became very self-aware and got a lot of performance experience.”

Rising to the Challenges of a Dance Career

Williams’ path to Soloist at ABT – a highly sought-after role at one of the most distinguished companies in the world – was anything but easy. With a career spanning over a decade, her journey was defined by perseverance, resilience and countless hours of training. After 10 years of steadfast determination and intense practice at ABT, she reached her primary goal, earning a promotion to Soloist in 2018.

Becoming a Soloist means taking on lead roles in major productions, recognized as one of the best dancers in the company for exceptional skill, stage presence and emotional depth to captivate audiences on a global stage. Earning this title is akin to being promoted to senior executive in business, each representing the pinnacle of achievement within their respective fields.

Performing around 2,000 shows during Williams’ 16-year career inevitably led to physical setbacks. Williams learned that ballet isn’t just about strength, but also mental fortitude. Overcoming injuries and the constant pressure to perform at the highest level taught her invaluable lessons.