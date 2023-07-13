Q&A: Why is ‘Titanic’ Now Available on Netflix? It’s Not What You Think

By Andrew Ramspacher

Since late last month, the 1997 mega-hit movie “Titanic,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet and depicting the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912, has been available on Netflix in the United States and Canada, allowing subscribers to watch one of the highest-grossing films of all-time. Normally that wouldn’t qualify as headline news, as a large streaming service such as Netflix regularly releases classic flicks. But when word spread in late June about the apparent sudden availability of “Titanic,” criticism of Netflix, largely on social media, abounded.

"Netflix released its film lineup for July before the Titan submersible was reported missing"

Netflix was chided for seemingly trying to “cash in” on the recent Titan submersible tragedy where five individuals — four passengers and the sub’s pilot — died in a “catastrophic implosion” while on a tourist voyage to view the Titanic’s wreckage at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. But Netflix doesn’t operate that quickly. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix released its film lineup for July before the Titan submersible was reported missing and “licensing deals for films are struck far in advance of the air date.” Anthony Palomba is an assistant professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business who studies media, entertainment and the dynamics of the subscription video-on-demand marketplace. We caught up with Palomba to get a sense of the process Netflix might have gone through to have “Titanic” available on its platform this summer, of all summers. Q. What is the typical process for how Netflix adds content to its library on a monthly/regular basis? A. First and foremost, you’re licensing content either to keep people (maintain) or to gain people (acquire). So, what kind of content is going to bring momentum to your platform? What kind of content is going to maintain momentum in your platform? I don’t mean to make things so simplistic — of course there’s far more that goes into the decision-making — but some of it really is: What’s the binge-ability of the series, the watch-ability of the series? How might we scaffold episode releases? Should we do it over days, weeks, or months? “Titanic” is one of the highest grossing movies of all time. It makes perfect sense to think about licensing a big budget blockbuster like “Titanic.” It had the crown for quite some time as the highest-grossing movie. And it’s the summer. Netflix isn’t putting movies into movie theaters, but if you’re going to compete against blockbuster movies in movie theaters during the summer, this is a great way to do it, to reaffirm or re-exhibit a movie that is very much popular, that everybody is familiar with and has seen. Q. How much does seasonality play a role? A. “Titanic” is just a summer movie and, in this case, it’s tied to the free dive documentary Netflix is coming out with (July 14) — “The Deepest Breath.” They’re strategic here. They’re trying to pair content together. It absolutely makes sense. When do people want to learn about deep sea diving and scuba diving? Not in January, right? It’s in the summer, when people are traveling to tropical destinations in which they can deep sea dive, snorkel, or go scuba diving. This is why “Shark Week” on Discovery is in late July and not in February, as people are at beaches in July and can relate to this. So there is a large seasonality dimension here. You only have good weather from May to August, right? This is before school starts again and people are done being on vacation. I’m 99% certain Netflix wasn’t desperate to cash in on the tragedy. It was just a strange confluence of licensing, a tragic event, and seasonality that met in a serendipitous manner that may have bit them a little bit.

