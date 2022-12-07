Industry, Policy Leaders Convene to Create Decarbonization Playbook at the Jefferson Innovation Summit

By Molly Mitchell

Delegates representing a wide variety of fields in business, industry, government, academia and non-profits convened in December at the University of Virginia’s historic Rotunda to discuss strategies for decarbonizing the global economy at the 2022 Jefferson Innovation Summit. According to climate scientists, humanity will have to reduce net global greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Achieving such decarbonization will require substantial innovation across virtually every sector of the world economy: transportation, energy, buildings, industrials, agriculture and the numerous downstream industries these sectors support.

"Only through multi-sector collaboration can we truly understand the barriers to decarbonization and identify the actions needed to meet our climate change goals." Rebecca Duff, Director of Initiatives at the Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology

"I think a lot of us need to be thinking not just about the innovation, but about equity and the role that farmers — smallholder farmers in particular — will play in driving solutions." Lisa Manley, Global Vice President, Mars

One important social element, which is inextricably tied up in land use and agriculture, is the lives and livelihoods of smallholder farmers. “Far too many smallholder famers, who grow cocoa and vanilla and so many of the things we love to consume, are in poverty,” said Manley. “And therefore can’t make investments in climate-smart agriculture. I think a lot of us need to be thinking not just about the innovation, but about equity and the role that farmers — smallholder farmers in particular — will play in driving solutions.”