‘High Touch, High Tone, High Octane’: Publication Profiles UVA Darden Class of 2024

By Dave Hendrick

The publication Poets & Quants recently profiled the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Full-Time MBA Class of 2024, a group of 349 students selected from near-record applications.

The Class set new academic records in a variety of metrics, with the highest average GMAT score in school history and a record number of students beginning their career with an advanced degree. The Class is also as global as ever, with 43 percent international students.

Poets & Quants offered a snapshot of the Class and the Darden curriculum and detailed what makes graduates so valuable to employers,

The MBA program has been called “high touch, high tone, high octane” – with its Socratic case methodology requiring intensive preparation to match unpredictable class discussions. You could also call the Darden approach ‘heavy analysis, heavy teamwork, heavy commitment.’ Here, students digest over 500 cases, honing a problem-solving and decision-making process through repetition and reflection. Every class, they wrestle with ambiguous situations, devising strategies and confronting alternative perspectives. Every class, they learn about new industries and functions. Every class, they are absorbing the best practices and painful lessons on situations ranging from transforming cultures to entering markets to building technology infrastructures. To contribute at the Darden School, you need to offer more than an opinion – you need to craft a plan…every time out. That makes casing the ultimate experiential learning platform, a means for turning learners into leaders and raw talents into refined practitioners.

The article also detailed the culture of service and mutual support infused throughout the Class. Read in-depth profiles of 10 members of the Class of 2024 as well as a Q&A with Senior Assistant Dean Dawna Clarke.

Application for the Full-Time MBA Class of 2025 is now live.