UVA Darden Professor Honored With Thomas Jefferson Award

University of Virginia Darden School of Business Professor Ed Freeman has been honored with a University-wide award for scholarship.

The Thomas Jefferson Awards, which are selected by a committee in the Office of Executive Vice President and Provost, are considered the highest honors given to members of the University community and are presented to individuals who exemplify the principles, ideals, and mission of the University in their character, work and influence.

The Thomas Jefferson Award received by Freeman recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated excellence in scholarship, research, and/or creative works and a record of creation or dissemination of knowledge that has contributed substantially to the education and/or development of students.

Freeman is known throughout the world for his scholarship on stakeholder theory, which he first detailed in his 1984 book, Strategic Management: A Stakeholder Approach.

The theory holds that companies have a purpose beyond simply profits, and that good management takes the well-being of a range of stakeholder groups — including employees, customers and communities — into account when making decisions. The theory has gained traction inside academia and the world of practice, and Freeman has been honored with lifetime achievement awards and honorary degrees throughout the world. Receiving an award from the Academy of Management for distinguished scholarly contributions to management, a nominator noted that Freeman has “almost single-handedly popularized the concept of stakeholder,” a term now widely used throughout the business community and recently adopted by the Business Roundtable.