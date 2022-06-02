Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning Unveils Fall 2022 Schedule, Certificates and New Leading Diversity Program

Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning (EELL) has announced its fall 2022 schedule of open enrollment programs, offering a mix of in-person and self-paced online options. Led by Darden’s top-ranked faculty, programs offer learners the chance to develop professional skills that are in demand in today’s job market, including leadership, business strategy, change management, negotiation and digital transformation.

Additionally, EELL will launch a new program, Leading Diversity, led by Professors Melissa Thomas-Hunt, former head of global diversity and belonging at AirBnB, and Laura Morgan Roberts, a leading thought leader and researcher in the area of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The in-person program will run from 1–4 November at UVA Darden DC Metro in Arlington, Virginia. This first-of-its-kind immersive program is designed to support chief diversity officers and anyone leading diversity initiatives to tackle their organization’s DEI challenges.

“From digital transformation to managing change and DEI initiatives, these programs meet the needs of today’s leaders and their rapidly evolving organizations,” said Anne Trumbore, executive director of digital and open enrollment for EELL. “The programming has been honed to meet market demand to help navigate the complex challenges organizations are facing today including, ‘The Great Resignation,’ the rise of machine learning and building high-performing teams in a hybrid work environment, just to name a few.”

Noncredit Certificate Programs in Leadership & Management, Business Strategy, and Corporate Aviation Management

Certificate in Leadership & Management exposes current and future leaders to a broad field of management specialties and leadership capabilities, transforming professionals into executives capable of leading from the inside out. Programs offered in-person at Darden Grounds in Charlottesville, Virginia, and UVA Darden DC Metro in Arlington, Virginia, and online. Customize your certificate path with four programs to meet your goals.

Fall programs that count toward the Leadership & Management Certificate include:

Strategic Negotiation | In-Person | Starts 19 September

Leading Teams for Growth and Change | In-Person | Starts 26 September

Managing Individual and Organizational Change | In-Person | Starts 3 October

Financial Management for Non-Financial Executives | In-Person | Starts 16 October

Women in Leadership Program | In-Person | Starts 24 October

Leading Diversity | In-Person | Starts 1 November

Certificate in Business Strategy offers the frameworks and insights to help learners create and drive successful, agile strategies for their organization. The next self-paced, online program starts 6 September.

Certificate in Corporate Aviation Management helps learners develop the leadership and operational acumen vital to corporate aviation personnel and managers. One of the three in-person programs in the certificate series, Developing Leadership Capability in the Corporate Aviation Function starts 15 November in Charlottesville, Virginia.

EELL is also accepting applications for The Executive Program, its immersive advanced management program for executives seeking to lead in a complex, ever-changing world. Beginning 16 October, The Executive Program includes two, two-week in-person immersion modules on Darden Grounds in Charlottesville and at UVA Darden DC Metro, with virtual modules, a business challenge project and 1:1 coaching in-between.

