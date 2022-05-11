UVA Darden Students Announce Graduation Speakers, End of Year Awards

By Dave Hendrick

As Darden’s 22 May graduation nears, University of Virginia Darden School of Business students recently announced a series of end-of-year awards.

The annual recognitions, voted on by students in the Full-Time MBA and Executive MBA programs, celebrate a variety of contributions to the Darden experience.

The elected class speakers for the Darden ceremony will be Class of 2022 students Alex Smith for the Full-Time MBA program and Joe Stanley for the Executive MBA program.

Students also selected the faculty marshals for graduation, with the ceremonial positions awarded to Professors Yael Grushka-Cockayne and Elena Loutskina for the Full-Time MBA and Professor Elliott Weiss for the Executive MBA.

Additional awards presented by the Full-Time MBA Class of 2022 include:

Kitty Smiley Friend of the Student Award: Perry Quarles and Christy Gunville

and Theo Herbert International Award: Chaitali Pandit and Seun Adeboro

and Club Prize for Excellence: Business Ethics at Darden

Faculty Diversity Award: Professor Tami Kim

Outstanding Faculty Award: Professor Yael Grushka-Cockayne

Awards presented by the Executive MBA Class of 2022 include:

Transformational Faculty Award: Professor Jim Detert

Friend of the Student Award: Laura Bordoni and Ladi Carr

The Full-Time MBA Class of 2022 recently presented the annual class gift of $128,099, with 85 percent participation. The Executive MBA class gift campaign will end on 21 May.

Learn more about Class of 2022 Final Exercises.