UVA Darden Marketing Professor Named New Co-Academic Director of UVA MSBA Program

By Dave Hendrick

"The program is future-focused. It's about how business is changing."

The area head for the Marketing department at the Darden School, Venkatesan’s research explores the intersection of technology and marketing. He is the author of a recent book on Artificial Intelligence in marketing and has helped launch and lead the MBA/MSDS dual degree program with the UVA School of Data Science.

“I’m excited to help lead this future-focused program in partnership with my colleagues at the McIntire School,” said Venkatesan. “The program offers students valuable skills in business, technology and leadership that will help them lead the digital transformations underway at enterprises of all sizes.”

Launched in 2018 and based at UVA Darden DC Metro, the 12-month MSBA program is delivered via a combination of weekend, in-person sessions and online instruction, and it offers students a broad mix of analytical and technical skills as well as foundational business knowledge and leadership instruction. Courses are taught by professors from both schools.

Professor James “Trey” Maxham serves as co-academic director with Venkatesan. Darden Professor Casey Lichtendahl previously served as co-academic director and helped launch the program.

The program is currently accepting applications for students enrolling in fall 2022.

Listen to a podcast with Venkatesan to learn more about his background, research and plans for the MSBA program.