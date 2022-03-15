Focus on the Destination, Not the Path, Takes UVA Darden Alum to CEO Role at 32

By Dave Hendrick

Adrian Viesca (MBA ’17) came to the University of Virginia Darden School of Business with a single-minded focus to work at Nike after graduation. After a company-wide hiring freeze scuttled his initial dream, he set out to focus on the destination — leading a company by his 45th birthday — rather than the path.

After fruitful years working under the CEO of Mission Foods as the multibillion-dollar global corporation executed a turnaround plan, Viesca landed the CEO position at a fast-growing beverage company with global ambitions.

“My lesson, when I look back at everything, is the importance of knowing where you want to go, and not necessarily surrendering to the short-term temptations of what everyone else is doing,” said Viesca. “If you trust your abilities and your strengths, even if the way is not traditional — or more circuitous — it will still leave you better off than what you thought was possible in the short-term.”

