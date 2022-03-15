Give mag-glass
Adrian Viesca is leading a multinational beverage company at 32.

Focus on the Destination, Not the Path, Takes UVA Darden Alum to CEO Role at 32

15 March 2022
/

By Dave Hendrick


Adrian Viesca (MBA ’17) came to the University of Virginia Darden School of Business with a single-minded focus to work at Nike after graduation. After a company-wide hiring freeze scuttled his initial dream, he set out to focus on the destination — leading a company by his 45th birthday — rather than the path.

After fruitful years working under the CEO of Mission Foods as the multibillion-dollar global corporation executed a turnaround plan, Viesca landed the CEO position at a fast-growing beverage company with global ambitions.

“My lesson, when I look back at everything, is the importance of knowing where you want to go, and not necessarily surrendering to the short-term temptations of what everyone else is doing,” said Viesca. “If you trust your abilities and your strengths, even if the way is not traditional — or more circuitous — it will still leave you better off than what you thought was possible in the short-term.”

Read the full profile of Viesca  in the Darden Alumni Spotlight.

