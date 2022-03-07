Poets & Quants Features UVA Darden Class of 2023

By Dave Hendrick

Poets & Quants recently spotlighted the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Full-Time MBA Class of 2023, digging deep into a group that set new records for academic excellence and diversity.

The profile of the class includes in-depth interviews with 11 students, many of whom report being drawn to the School due to the purposefully intense case method classroom, teaching excellence and tightknit community of support.

Danny Rosa (Class of 2023) said the community of support has been key:

“I was incredibly nervous to start my MBA given that I’m a career switcher from a non-quantitative background,” he adds. “But I’ve found that my classmates have been tremendously supportive in bringing me up to speed with the material. If I have questions about accounting processes or financial modeling, there’s always someone able and willing to help. At times, it’s difficult for me to ask questions and admit that I’m struggling but the supportive nature of my classmates gives me the comfort to voice my knowledge gaps.”

Jake Eichengreen (Class of 2023) voiced similar sentiments regarding what led him to Darden:

“Darden’s overall classroom-community experience was the key differentiator that led me here. The famous Darden cold call reinforces an environment where everyone is very seriously committed to curricular learning. It incentivizes doing the hard work of mastering the material independently, before class, and working with peers to figure things out get over humps – just like real life outside of school. At the same time, the atmosphere and culture are so positive and supportive. There is a shared “we over me” value and expectation for how Darden community members contribute to each other’s progress. Further, I value the classroom is so tied to every other piece of the Darden experience. Because we take all of our core classes with our section and the material is so relevant to our goals, success in the classroom supports success in everything from recruiting to friendships with peers and faculty alike.”

Jackie Modesett (Class of 2023) said she chose Darden in part due to the environment created by faculty members:

I was looking for an MBA program that would truly broaden my skillsets and prepare me for a career shift. But I was also looking for a learning environment where I could build life-long academic and professional relationships. During the application process, I was amazed by the faculty at Darden and inspired by the learning atmosphere they cultivate. Building strong relationships with professors and TAs can have a transformative impact on your experience in the classroom and beyond. It’s something I greatly value and looked for when applying to graduate programs.

The feature also includes a Q&A with Darden Senior Assistant Dean of Admissions Dawna Clarke, who discussed new programs and scholarship initiatives, digital innovation, lessons learned during the pandemic and the differentiation of the Darden MBA.

Clarke on the Darden difference:

P&Q: What are two biggest differentiating features of your MBA program? How do each of these enrich the learning of your MBA students? Clarke: “The obvious one is the case method, which simulates real-world business decisions every day and helps students engage with each other and develop their leadership voices. Working with their learning teams and engaging with hundreds of cases in the First Year alone, students learn to act decisively despite imperfect information throughout the core curriculum. It’s a wonderful way to learn.

Darden is also known for the atmosphere of mutual support, between students, and students and faculty members. Students are serious about being high-performers, but they want to see the person next to them succeed, too. They coach each other ahead of recruiting events, they tutor each other and they generally really like each other. The case method really does help to flex that empathy muscle — Darden students are a joy to spend time with.”

Read the full profile on the Class of 2023, including in-depth interviews with 11 students.