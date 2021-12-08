Traditions New and Old Blend: A Look Back at UVA Darden’s Fall Around Grounds

“I’m really happy with where we are. There’s a huge sense of relief among students and faculty about being back in person,” said Professor Tom Steenburgh, senior associate dean of the Full-Time MBA. “Last year, students were feeling a bit alone and we didn’t have a lot of international students. This year, we have a bumper crop of globally diverse students who are very engaged.”

To make up for the fact that Full-Time Class of 2022 students never got to spend time in class with the entirety of their sections during First Year core — a hallmark of the Darden experience, Steenburgh said professors came up with a new class called “Core 2.0” that brought sections together in their Second Year to explore their professional passions and grow the crucial section bonds.

“The Core 2.0 idea, and our willingness to engage with students about the idea and willingness of the faculty to pull it off, highlights a lot of what is good about Darden,” Steenburgh said.