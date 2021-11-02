First Cohort of Oculus Fellows Form Fast Bonds, Shape Future of UVA Darden’s Prestige Scholarship

By Jay Hodgkins

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business decided its scholarships needed a dose of prestige.

The School and the Darden School Foundation have long offered scholarships to hundreds of students each year, through donor-endowed funds and the Darden Annual Fund, rewarding students based on merit, financial need, and a wide range of criteria including professional interests and diversity.

But what Darden lacked was a program designed to offer the most prestigious scholarships awarded by the School to candidates of the highest level of merit.

Enter the Oculus Fellowships, launched in 2020 for students in the Full-Time MBA. This fall, the first cohort of Oculus Fellows — Wade Clement, Alex Federinko, Lucy King and Rachel Sorrells — arrived on Grounds in Charlottesville after being selected through an exclusive competition for their outstanding academic ability, past achievement and potential to be visionary leaders in business.

What the four Oculus Fellows have found in their First Year at Darden is that the award is much more than a scholarship covering full tuition and fees. The fellowship is a form of support — from each other and the Darden community — to allow them to fully develop their talents and leadership.

“The camaraderie and like-mindedness I have experienced as a member of the first cohort has been the most exciting and unexpected benefit of this fellowship,” King said. “The members of my cohort have become not only trusted colleagues at Darden but also great friends.”

All four of the Oculus Fellows singled out the first time they met together in person for a dinner following their first day of class as a seminal moment. “Rarely have I laughed harder, been more inspired, or felt more connected in my life,” Clement said. “The Oculus Fellows represent diverse personal and professional backgrounds but are united around a common set of values: respect, compassion, and a commitment to servant leadership at the nexus of business and society.”

As Oculus Fellows (or “the Oculi,” as they jokingly call themselves), the group benefitted from a special welcome and orientation to their First Year at Darden. Moving forward, they will gain access to a variety of professional development opportunities, mentorship from Darden alumni, and special engagement with Dean Scott Beardsley and Darden School leadership.

The First Year Experience for the First Oculus Fellows

With the first quarter of their First Year core experience behind them, this inaugural cohort of fellows now has a real taste of the Darden — and Oculus — experience.

“Q1 was amazing. It was rigorous and chaotic and exhausting but in the very best way,” Sorrells said. “What has stood out the most is the incredible people that I have met at Darden and the overwhelming sense of community. Even when things get difficult, we are all in it together striving towards the same goals. The Oculi were a huge part of that community and we have supported each other every step of the way.”

While Darden’s First Year experience is purposefully intense, a full-tuition scholarship means the fellows won’t be dealing with the additional challenge of debt as they earn their MBA. For that privilege, they feel a great sense of duty.

“We know not coming out of a top MBA program without $200,000-plus in loans is quite a privilege, and we’re beyond grateful for the opportunity and expect much of ourselves in how we give back to the University, our peers and the community,” said Federinko. “And the full scholarship gives you the space to pursue your true desires without consequence or second guessing. Your mind isn’t cluttered by mountains of debt, which can potentially affect what decisions to make while at Darden or opportunities to pursue post-Darden.”

For Clement, the financial support was even more essential. “Truthfully, the full scholarship was the difference-maker in my ability to pursue an MBA. It gives me the flexibility to explore a range of opportunities post-Darden that align my passions and purpose — without the weight of debt as a factor in my decision-making process.”

While a full-tuition scholarship undoubtedly helped the fellows’ MBA decision-making process, their reasons for choosing Darden sound much like any other student.

“I am a big proponent of learning by doing and was therefore drawn to Darden’s case method approach,” said King. “Most importantly, I was looking for a program that prioritized community over competition. The care and responsiveness of Darden students, faculty and staff throughout my application process was the deciding factor for my choice of school.”

Looking to the Future

In addition to making the most out of Darden’s top-ranked education experience, the students discussed how meaningful it has been to also work with Beardsley, the Darden faculty and the School’s senior leaders to design a program and experiences that will improve the benefits of being an Oculus Fellow in the future.

Federinko said the fellows are thinking beyond just their impact on the Oculus Fellows program to the impact the Oculus Fellows program can have outside the walls of Darden. “There’s an opportunity to create positive change and help rectify inequities we may see in business and society,” he said. “We continue to generate ideas on what this will look like, but we’re excited to work with university executives to bring the ideas to reality.”

After their Q1 experience at Darden, the cohort also has a bit of advice for future members of “the Oculi.”

Clement advised future fellows to harness their curiosity, nurture their compassion and “make it yours.”

“Work together to identify where your interests align, and share your intentions with the administration,” Clement said. “Use the available resources and create something meaningful to your cohort and to the Darden community. Remember, you were selected for a reason.”

Sorrells advised members of future cohorts to embrace the present and hit the ground running when they arrive on Grounds.

“The people and the relationships that you build at Darden are what you will remember long after the memories of cold calls and recruiting have faded,” she said. “Lean into relationship-building from Day One and do everything you can to take a genuine interest in others and support those around you.”