UVA Darden Professor Inducted Into Hall of Fame of Management Thinking

By Dave Hendrick

University of Virginia Darden School of Business Professor Mary Gentile has been honored for her contributions to the world of management.

The organization Thinkers50 on 14 September named Professor Mary Gentile to its Management Hall of Fame, one of five thought leaders honored with the designation.

To be inducted into the Thinkers50 Hall of Fame, a scholar must have had what the organization describes as a “long-term impact on the way people think about and practice management.”

Gentile, who has previously been nominated for the organization’s Ideas Into Practice Award, is the creator of Giving Voice to Values (GVV), a curriculum for values-driven leadership that has been piloted in more than 1,300 business schools and organizations globally.

As Gentile explained in this Darden Ideas to Action article on the origins of the program, GVV focuses on the question “once I know what I believe is right, how can I get it done effectively?”

This is often accomplished through what Gentile calls building a “moral muscle memory,” developing a habit through pre-scripting, action planning, rehearsal and peer coaching.

The new inductees will be recognized at a virtual event on 17 September.